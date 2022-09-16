'They Can Do That?' Lioness Opens Safari Vehicle's Door, Leaves Woman Bamboozled

Social media is overflowing with clips of what entails the intrusion of humankind into wildlife and vice-versa. Jungle safaris are always a fun experience. However, not for this one family who had a scary encounter. An old video has resurfaced on the internet and it shows how a family who was enjoying a safari ride in South Africa was taken aback when a lioness opened the door of their vehicle. In the video, the family can be seen observing a group of lions from a distance. Just a few minutes into it, a lioness walked up to the safari vehicle and opened its door using her mouth, scaring the tourists inside.

In the background, the lady who is recording the entire incident can be heard saying, “Omg I did not know they can do that.” Have a look for yourself:

“Omg I did not know they can do that” pic.twitter.com/WmwBA0eK3r — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 15, 2022

Since uploaded the video has garnered over 186K views. “I did not know they could do that” lmao, they can do more oo. You pack yourself inside a car like Suya inside newspaper and you think you own the jungle,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Omo this thing isn’t funny o. Imagine the Lioness entered the car Omo. You run you die, you stay you still die.” In a hilarious comment, one Twitter user wrote, “You think its a car, but what the lion sees is a moving fridge.”

In another scary incident, an was seen elephant charging towards a vehicle at what looks like a jungle safari. A video which went viral showed the giant tusker heading towards the vehicle at a quick pace as the car is in reverse to escape the wrath of the mammoth. The anger of the mastodon is evident by the loud trumpeting it is inducing while running towards the jeep filled with tourists.

At one point in the video, the elephant comes scaringly close to the vehicle, which raises the level of panic among the tourist sitting in the jeep. The driver, keeping his calm, continues to drive opposite the mammal. The tourists give a sigh of relief after the elephant gives up and heads in another direction. The vehicle comes to a halt giving respite to the spectators.

