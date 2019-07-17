Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'They Can't Stop Us All': US Celebrity Chef Offers ‘Radioactive Ribs’ to Area 51 Raiders

As of now, over one and a half million people have RSVP'd to a mid-September Facebook event— "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us"— that jokingly invited people to storm Area 51.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter
As the number of people signing up to raid Area 51 in the United States swelled to millions over the past few days, social media has been abuzz with memes and jokes about the perilous mission. That includes American celebrity chef and Emmy-winning TV personality Guy Fieri who offered to feed potential partakers some delicious-looking “radioactive ribs.”

“Workin’ on some new recipes for the folks inside Area 51. The Radioactive Ribs are lookin’ goooooood,” Guy Fieri wrote on Twitter alongside a picture showing him flipping the glowing objects.

Fieri’s tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site with thousands of re-tweets and likes.

As of now, over one and a half million people have RSVP'd to a mid-September Facebook event— "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us"— that jokingly invited people to storm Area 51.

The US government’s top-secret base in Nevada has long been a favourite subject of conspiracy theorists who are sure it houses captured aliens.

The Facebook event was created by popular video game streamer SmyleeKun and has since been flooded with thousands of comments.

The United States Air Force — which owns and operates the facility — isn’t amused and has issued a terse warning to the potential trespassers.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews was quoted as saying in a statement.

