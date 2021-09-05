CHANGE LANGUAGE
News » Buzz » 'They Don't Invest': Entrepreneur Receives Flak for Blaming Poor People for Poverty
2-MIN READ

'They Don't Invest': Entrepreneur Receives Flak for Blaming Poor People for Poverty

Responding to the tweet, people asked questions to challenge her logic and oversimplification, and explained why her presumptions were wrong.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown more than 70 million Indians into extreme poverty — with a daily income of $2 or less — raising the poor population to 134 million. On the other hand, during the pandemic itself, Indian billionaires boosted their wealth by 35%. Just seven Indian billionaires added $64 billion to their wealth in the pandemic year. Despite this obvious picture of great inequality, an investor on Twitter was quick to reach a gross oversimplification and blame the poor people for their poverty in her tweet of three lines. In response, she received a setback from Twitter users who pointed out the flawed logic of her tweet.

Twitter user Twinkle wrote, “The Poor are Poor because they spend most of their money.” Additionally, she went on to say that the reason middle-class people are middle class is that they save most of their money. And then, she claimed that the rich are rich because they invest most of their money.

Responding to the tweet, people asked questions to challenge her logic and oversimplification, and explained why her presumptions were wrong. A Twitter user wrote in a reply, “Poor don’t spend because they want to, but because they have to. They are the ones who pay the most for everything.”

Another Twitter user explained that studies have shown that it is expensive to be poor as poor people end up paying more money for the same stuff. For example, they tend to ignore their health until it gets worse, and they have to pay really high interest rates to loan sharks as banks are not keen to offer loans to the poor.

A Twitter user attempted to fix the tweet and corrected the second halves of the three sentences in the original Tweet. They explained that the poor are poor because they do not have any money. Similarly, the middle class has enough for needs but not enough to invest. While the rich have disposable wealth that they can invest.

While some netizens criticised the tweet for its thoughtlessness, others discarded it saying that the tweet author was just trying to promote her business.

What do you think of the tweet?

first published:September 05, 2021, 15:04 IST