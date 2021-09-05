'They Don't Invest': Entrepreneur Receives Flak for Blaming Poor People for Poverty

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown more than 70 million Indians into extreme poverty — with a daily income of $2 or less — raising the poor population to 134 million. On the other hand, during the pandemic itself, Indian billionaires boosted their wealth by 35%. Just seven Indian billionaires added $64 billion to their wealth in the pandemic year. Despite this obvious picture of great inequality, an investor on Twitter was quick to reach a gross oversimplification and blame the poor people for their poverty in her tweet of three lines. In response, she received a setback from Twitter users who pointed out the flawed logic of her tweet.

Twitter user Twinkle wrote, “The Poor are Poor because they spend most of their money.” Additionally, she went on to say that the reason middle-class people are middle class is that they save most of their money. And then, she claimed that the rich are rich because they invest most of their money.

The Poor are Poor because they spend most of their money.The Middle Class are Middle Class because they Save most of their money. The Rich are Rich because they Invest most of their money. — Twinkle (@Twinkleinvest) August 29, 2021

Responding to the tweet, people asked questions to challenge her logic and oversimplification, and explained why her presumptions were wrong. A Twitter user wrote in a reply, “Poor don’t spend because they want to, but because they have to. They are the ones who pay the most for everything.”

Poor don't spend because they want to, but because they have to. They are the ones who pay the most for everything.— Harshad Chandre (@HarshadChandre) August 29, 2021

Another Twitter user explained that studies have shown that it is expensive to be poor as poor people end up paying more money for the same stuff. For example, they tend to ignore their health until it gets worse, and they have to pay really high interest rates to loan sharks as banks are not keen to offer loans to the poor.

Exactly. Studies have proven that its more expensive to be poor. You cant buy in bulk. You have to take loans from loan sharks at high rate. You cant fix health issues before they get worse. The lost is long.— Mohammed Fuadh (@Mohamed_Fuadh96) August 30, 2021

A Twitter user attempted to fix the tweet and corrected the second halves of the three sentences in the original Tweet. They explained that the poor are poor because they do not have any money. Similarly, the middle class has enough for needs but not enough to invest. While the rich have disposable wealth that they can invest.

The poor are poor because they don’t have any money - they are just trying to survive. The middle class are middle class because they have enough to survive but not enough to invest. The rich get richer because they have disposable income - which they can then invest. — FaTs (@DoctaFats) August 30, 2021

While some netizens criticised the tweet for its thoughtlessness, others discarded it saying that the tweet author was just trying to promote her business.

A statement thoughtlessly made without regard to the stark differences in wealth and access to opportunities that the poor faces as compared to other groups.— Akhil Jain (@AkhilJa20441968) August 30, 2021

She is just promoting her business,i don't think she means anything what she has tweeted— mahesh g hande (@ganpat_hande) August 30, 2021

What do you think of the tweet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here