'They Think We'll Teach Them How to Have Sex': NEP 2020 Misses the Point of Sex Education

"I was in class 9 and only fourteen years old when I realised how important sex education was during my biology class," says 26-year-old Priyanka*. Priyanka recalled that in the co-educational school that she went to boys in her class would often poke fun at their female classmates for carrying sanitary napkins.

"It's as if they had no idea how women's bodies work. In high school biology, we're taught about female and male reproductive organs. I remember how many would giggle and chuckle in class when the teacher taught us the chapter. Even today, many men I meet feel awkward talking about periods or female hygiene. Why? This would not happen if they received a gender-sensitive education," said Priyanka.

Sex education in India is still a 'hush-hush topic'. Sigmund Freud, while explaining the multiple stages of psychosexual development in human beings, had said that sexuality in children is natural; for a child to be curious about sex and sexuality is normal. But not in India.

A few weeks ago, India released its new National Education Policy; the policy was being updated after more than three decades and some big changes were expected.

A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entries and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the NEP.

Yet, there was one major chapter missing - sex education.

According to T S Sathyanarayana Rao, a renowned psychiatrist, sex education is deemed unnecessary because people feel it comes naturally. "Many think that sex comes to people naturally. They think it is unnecessary to be taught separately or for it to be included in the curriculum," he said.

Many tend to take the idea of sex education at face value. But here's the thing, sex education does not teach people how to have sex! On the contrary, these are some of the areas covered under sex education - gender identity, gender sensitivity, contraception, sexually transmitted diseases, sexual problems, a healthy way of sexual expression, consent and awareness about sexual abuse.

The main purpose of sex education is to educate children and young adults and equip them with the knowledge they require to navigate through their own sexuality and sexual relationships.

"Men in India are not sensitised about women's issues. With no idea of how sexuality works, two individuals are forced into a room and expected to procreate. Without sex education, human beings fail to learn about how to respect the opposite gender. Of course, this leads to an increase in domestic violence," said Rao.

In India, over 100 children, both boys and girls, are sexually abused every day. And the number only seems to be increasing.

For long, the link between sexual violence and lack of sex education has been studied. A study published in the UK says that very few children receive adequate preparation for a functional and satisfactory sexual adult life. Detailed and informative discussion with adults about sexuality and matters related to sex is almost absent among adolescents when they need it the most.

This, in turn, leads to very conflicted notions about what sexuality is supposed to be and how one should express it. Consequently, repression of one's sexuality could lead to "coercion, abuse and exploitation."

Rao explained that the major issue with sex education in India is the source of information. There is a clear gap in communication between children, who might have some very valid questions and their trusted guardians who might dismiss the question altogether or reprimand the child for even bringing it up.

"Girls still get some information from their mothers, when they enter puberty or before their marriage. But boys don't have anyone. Instead, they get their information from their peers, who are just as clueless, and from the internet. More often than not, the information will be inaccurate leading to further problems," said Rao.

According to Rao, boys are more likely to open up to their teachers with whom they share a camaraderie. "Since boys are more likely to speak to teachers, it is extremely important to train the teachers and equip them with at least basic information," he said.

Rao also explained that at least 50% Indians suffer from some form of sexual problems, but are completely unaware of it. Worse, they are ashamed to open up about it. Erectile dysfunction, which is the most common issue among Indian men, is easily curable. Yet, without proper information or awareness, thousands of men in India fail to do the needful.

Dr. Ranjan Bhonsle, a consultant in Sexual Medicine and counsellor, feels that the main reason why the National Education Policy chose to exclude sex education was because of a misconception surrounding the topic.

"They think we'll teach them how to have sex," he said.

"Years ago, the Maharashtra government had proposed to make sex education a part of the curriculum in schools. The order had been passed as well. But eventually, it never materialised because of a lack in infrastructure," recalled Bhonsle.

According to a 2008 report by Indian Express, then Education Minister of Maharashtra Vasant Purkhe had proposed to make sex education compulsory for students from Class 9. However, following a furore and severe opposition from other MLAs, the proposal was put on hold.

"You see, even if the proposal had been passed, it would have been impossible to implement that in schools on the ground level. Who would teach the students? No teacher was comfortable talking about this to their students. Teachers need to be taught what to say, how to say it and how much to say," explained Bhonsle.

Bhonsle took it upon himself to open up a dialogue about birds and bees.

He told News18 that he had started an initiative to train educators who would volunteer to go to educational institutions and talk about sex education to students and teachers. One such educator he trained was Mithila Dalvi, who is a sex educator and counsellor.

Dalvi mainly works with parents and teachers. On being asked about their approach to the subject, she said, "Teachers are a little apprehensive at first because they are not sure what this is. Parents are also a little reluctant in the beginning, but once they understand what it is, they're all in. It is important to train teachers. That reduces stress and improves communication with students."

As per Bhonsle's recommendation, sex education in schools and other educational institutions needs to be age-appropriate.

Nilima Achwal, who started an initiative Iesha Learning to deliver sex education to thousands of Indian students, agrees. Achwal, too, has a set of recommendations on what the Indian government should include as part of sex education and one of them is consent.

"Teenagers need to learn that both love and friendship must be based on consent, not on pressure or fear, and are able to be critical about popular media portrayals of romantic relationships," Achwal said.

It's not very difficult to understand the need for educating children on consent in a country where one woman was raped every fifteen minutes in 2018, according to NCRB data.

Consent, in sex, refers to the agreement by involved parties to participate in sexual activity. Sex education goes beyond knowledge and awareness about sexuality, gender, teen pregnancies and so on - it also helps individuals navigate through healthy relationships. "Everyone has urges, but many do not know how to channel it. If these urges get repressed, they can manifest in aggression and lead to more cases of rapes and sexual assault," explained Rao.

Swati*, a 27-year-old woman living in Kolkata, narrated an incident where she had to explain what "consent" was to her ex-boyfriend during her college days. "I was 20 and fresh into college. Like most healthy couples, my boyfriend and I had been intimate. But I was not ready to have sex. It took me quite a while to make him understand that it is absolutely normal for someone to not want to have sex; he used to think it was absurd. If he'd attended sex education classes in school, maybe I wouldn't have had to explain what consent means to a 24-year-old," she said.

There is an inherent tendency to assume that sex education in schools might "corrupt" young minds and lead them astray. A study shows that introducing the subject early on in a person's life had no effect whatsoever on when they begin to have sex; instead, it led to a healthier, safer and an overall positive sexual life in the long run.

It took more than thirty years to bring about a radical change in the Indian education system. It is 2020, why is it still so difficult to talk about sex and sexuality?

(*Some names have been changed to protect identities.)