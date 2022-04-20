Thief in Uttar Pradesh Starts Dancing after Robbing Shop | WATCH

The CCTV footage of a robbery that took place at a hardware store in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli is now going viral for a very bizarre reason. The video which has caused a stir on social media shows a thief who started dancing while robbing the shop. The incident took place near the residence of a Superintendent of Police. A case has been filed against the perpetrator and the police is currently on the lookout for the dancing thief. The hardware store where this incident belongs to Anshu Singh. In the video, it is evident that he spotted the CCTV camera installed at the shop. However, that did not scare him off. He rather started dancing after spotting it. In the video, his face is hardly visible as it is all covered with a cloth. Let’s have a look at the video.

Thief started dancing inside the shop after stealing from a hardware shop in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. Did he loot a big amount or did his phone rang? pic.twitter.com/mBKQPKiWWu — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) April 19, 2022

“Thief started dancing inside the shop after stealing from a hardware shop in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. Did he loot a big amount or did his phone rang?” read the caption of the video. CCTV cameras are usually helpful in catching the culprit. However, this time, the scenario turned out to be a little different.

Meanwhile, earlier, a camera thief, who had been stealing expensive cameras from wedding ceremonies in Chennai for the past six years, was arrested due to social media. In January, a wedding was held at the Ambedkar Wedding Hall in the ICF area of Chennai. Ashwin, who videotaped the event, later found that valuables worth Rs 4 lakh, including a camera and lens, had gone missing. Using the CCTV camera recordings of the wedding hall, he identified the thief and approached the police. Incidentally, a camera worth Rs 3 lakh of Ashwin’s friend Dileep, too, was stolen from a wedding ceremony in 2017. A complaint was lodged at the same police station then. Ashwin and Dileep confirmed the identity of the thief and posted the CCTV grab on social media. Seeing this, the videographers, who had videotaped the events, also released evidence nailing the same man.

