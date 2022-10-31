Thief Sends Apology Email for Stealing Man's Laptop, Twitter Calls Him 'Honest Robber'

A viral story of a laptop robber has created a massive buzz on social media. A Twitter user recently shared the bizarre tale of his laptop theft that might have left netizens a tad bit confused about the intention of the thief. It so happened that after stealing the device, the robber ended up sending an apologetic mail to the owner’s email account from his stolen laptop. In the short email, the thief explained that he was struggling to make ends meet and thus he decided to flick the laptop and sell it to gain some money.

If the email is anything to go by, the thief went through the owner’s email to check if the latter was working on something important. He attaches a research proposal with the mail, asking the owner to send a list of the file that he might require. But the list came with a deadline, he wrote, “I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it, and if there are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12:00 since I have found a customer.”

As soon as the email caught the attention of the user, he shared the story online claiming he had mixed emotions after reading the apology letter. “They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now,” the owner said. Take a look at the tweet here:

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

The bizarre tale grabbed the massive attention of Twitter users, some of whom suggested the owner some ways he can use to retrieve the device back. A user wrote, “Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found.”

Why not make him same offer as the supposed buyer he found. — UmehVictor (@umehvic) October 30, 2022

Another called the robber smart, “A very smart thief, the fact that he thought of sending you an email using your email. I always send myself documents, never thought I’d see a thief do that.”

A very smart thief😂 the fact that he thought of sending you an email using your email🫶. I always send myself documents, never thought I’d see a thief do that. — BREATHE🗣️ (@ThandoCuzzy) October 30, 2022

One more shared a similar story that took place in their life, “I also got robbed and he returned my driver’s license and keys. They even asked if I have a taxi fare. I was never so confused.”

I also got robbed and he returned my driver's licence and keys. They even asked if I have taxi fare😂😂😂I was never so confused — Professional Whistler (@blueEyeBallz) October 30, 2022

The story has garnered more than thirty-two thousand retweets on the micro-blogging site.

The story has garnered more than thirty-two thousand retweets on the micro-blogging site.

Should the thief be forgiven?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here