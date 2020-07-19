Thieves Feast on Mutton before Fleeing with Cash, Jewelry from Covid-19 Patient's Home in Jamshedpur

Thieves took advantage of Covid-19 situation and broke into the house of a coornavirus patient house in Jamshedpur on Thursday night. Before decamping with cash and jewelry, the thieves had feast with mutton and rice.

The bizarre incident was reported from Jamshedpur's Haludboni area, police said.

“Thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) here. Police guards have been deployed and the areas have been declared a containment zone. We are investigating the case,” Alok Ranjan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The thieves had reportedly cooked mutton, chapattis and rice before fleeing with the valuables.

According to the brother of the patient, the house and the adjoining area was declared a containment zone after the man tested positive on July 8. The family came to know about the theft after the they went to check the house.

In another incident, thieves ran away with cash, mobile phones and even hand santisers from the house of student leader Khushboo Lama's home in Old Sitaramdera on Thursday night. Lama has filed a police complaint in connection with the theft.