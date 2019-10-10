Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes
A California reptile lover says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag.
Representational photo
Call it serpent surprise. Or a snake mistake.
But it was full of snakes.
Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car.
Gundy tells KRON-TV two snakes were later found in a dumpster but he’s worried about the safety of the other reptiles.
He’s filed a police report and hopes garage surveillance video and help from the public will help catch the thieves.
