Thieves Steal Grapes Worth Nearly Rs 2.8 Lakh from Vineyard in Canada

Workers ready to pick the last grapes of the season were in for a surprise at Canada's Vignoble Coteau Rougemont vineyard on last Thursday after they discovered that mischievous thieves have hit the site overnight.

Running off with half a tonne of grapes which is equal to more than 300 bottles of wine, the owner was also quite surprised at this unusual incident. Speaking to CNN, Michel Robert, owner of the family-run vineyard in Rougemont in Quebec said that in the morning, his workers went into the parcel and started removing the nets. When they got into the row, they discovered that for half of the row, the nets were already taken off.

The vineyard had to face a loss of half a tonne of Vidal blanc grapes which were equal to 325 bottles of white wine, priced at $5,000 Canadian dollars which is around US$3,800 in total. Noting a trash sack as evidence of their exploits that they left behind, Robert told CNN that he suspects thieves used an all-terrain vehicle, garbage bags and a small trailer to steal the grapes at night.

He further said that workers were frustrated and angry since it was the work of six months where they nurtured the expensive grapes and when they are ready to pick up, it's gone.

The vineyard has filed a police report, but Robert does not think the grapes were stolen by another wine producer. He thinks the grapes were stolen by somebody that wanted to make wine in his garage or basement.

Robert’s vineyard is also offering a reward of five cases of wine to anyone who can help track down the missing grapes. Spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec police service, Louis-Philippe Bibeau spoke with CNN and said that it is very unusual for this kind of theft to take place, and they have no suspects or major leads in the case at the time.