Thieves Using JCB to Scoop out ATM Machine Has Reminded Netizens of the Viral Meme
From "JCB ki Khudai" to "JCB ki Robbery"
Image credit: News18
A video from Ireland which showed a group of masked robbers using a JCB to demolish a gas station and scooping out an ATM has gone viral on the internet. Shared by the official Twitter handle of the global news network RT, the original story was done by The Guardian back in April and is going viral again.
According to reports, masked men had stolen the ATM from a garage in Dungiven, Northern Ireland, in the early hours of April 7, tearing the machine out of the wall using the JCB.
Masked thieves rip an ATM out of a building with a construction claw pic.twitter.com/ZQiELN1IgZ— RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2019
While it is a serious crime, it seems the modus operandi has visibly impressed netizens from around the world.
The act, captured via CCTV footage, shows a group of thieves breaking down the wall of a gas station using a JCB and taking out the ATM, which they then transfer to a car nearby. According to the earlier report by The Guardian, the gang stole the digger from a nearby construction site.
Furthermore, it was the 11th cash machine robbery.
While some called the brazen robbery "innovative," there were others who thought that the thievery was "legendary" or even that they are "fighting capitalism." Another user pointed out that they were "impressed" while one said that "If there's a will, there' a way."
Here's what netizens wrote:
Would have been EPIC if the ATM crushed their van.— The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) October 14, 2019
I’m impressed— kz okpala stan account (@billymcsmelly) October 14, 2019
If there's a will, there's a way— Milo Mariani Ⓥ (@Milo_Mariani) October 14, 2019
If there's a claw, there's the ATM.— ⁅Simon⁆🇵🇭 (@Simon_Alahero) October 14, 2019
Legendary.... Ye can tell he is fighting capitalism.— Reclaiming Afurika (@GM_Mtilenic) October 14, 2019
That's me when I forget the PIN #.— Sundog the Skiver (@Patrick22968900) October 14, 2019
Now Indian thieves will try to this😂— Shubham🇮🇳 (@Shubham15090699) October 15, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohena Kumari Singh is Radiant as a Royal Bride at Her Traditional Rajput Wedding, See Pics
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro