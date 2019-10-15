Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thieves Using JCB to Scoop out ATM Machine Has Reminded Netizens of the Viral Meme

From "JCB ki Khudai" to "JCB ki Robbery"

Trending Desk

October 15, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Thieves Using JCB to Scoop out ATM Machine Has Reminded Netizens of the Viral Meme
Image credit: News18

A video from Ireland which showed a group of masked robbers using a JCB to demolish a gas station and scooping out an ATM has gone viral on the internet. Shared by the official Twitter handle of the global news network RT, the original story was done by The Guardian back in April and is going viral again.

According to reports, masked men had stolen the ATM from a garage in Dungiven, Northern Ireland, in the early hours of April 7, tearing the machine out of the wall using the JCB.

While it is a serious crime, it seems the modus operandi has visibly impressed netizens from around the world.

The act, captured via CCTV footage, shows a group of thieves breaking down the wall of a gas station using a JCB and taking out the ATM, which they then transfer to a car nearby. According to the earlier report by The Guardian, the gang stole the digger from a nearby construction site.

Furthermore, it was the 11th cash machine robbery.

While some called the brazen robbery "innovative," there were others who thought that the thievery was "legendary" or even that they are "fighting capitalism." Another user pointed out that they were "impressed" while one said that "If there's a will, there' a way."

Here's what netizens wrote:

