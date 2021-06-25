Think Parking Your Car is Easy? TikTok User Shows How We Have Been Doing it All Wrong

Parking your car can really test your nerves at times, especially when you have to manage to sneak in that tight space between two already parked cars. You just wish you could avoid it or at least have enough space so that you do not have to literally squeeze out of your vehicle. However, this really cool parking hack shared by a TikTok user could really help us get rid of our parking hassle.

The user, who goes by the @bigbruva77, shared a video explaining a really cool thing that he saw at a General Motors parking lot. The Mirror reports that he had gone to pick up his vehicle from the company lot where he was left amazed by the way all the cars were parked and realized that we had been using the wrong parking technique all our lives.

The man shows how each car was parked on the left sideline of the parking space giving the passengers enough space to open the door and get out of the vehicle comfortably without any hassle. He goes on to explain how if everyone adopted this technique at public car parking spaces, no one would have to deal with the hassles of getting their cars in tight spots.

The clip which was shared on the short video sharing app has so far received over 4.4 lakh views with several reactions from other users. While some are really impressed with this cool idea shared by the man and agreed it made the parking space look twice big as it originally was, other users pointed a flaw in this idea’s practicality. These users said that if the general public was really good at following parking techniques, we would not be having this issue in the first place. Even if they just parked the cars straight in the middle, there would be enough space for the doors to open completely.

What’s your take on this parking hack?

