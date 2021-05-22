Think You Have a Sweet Tooth? This Woman Traveled 200 Kms to Try Viral Dessert

We might have come across several foodies in our life. But, how far can one travel to get your favourite dish? To prove her love for food, a lady travelled around 200 km just to try a viral dessert. Vicky Gee traveled from Cambridge to Barnsley in Yorkshire, a seven-hour round trip, to devour the popular sweet Biscoff pudding from Dolly’s Desserts’, reported Cambridgeshire Live . A Dolly Desserts staff member updated the incident on TikTok, mentioning the lady’s dedication for this viral dessert."This customer travelled all the way from Cambridge and, if you don’t know where Cambridge is from Barnsley, it’s literally like three, three-and-a-half hours away. Like that’s ridiculous. So obviously I filmed it for a TikTok," the worker said. The video, since shared, has gone viral.

Vicky had a bubble waffle ice cream, Kinder Bueno sauce, whipped cream, a Lotus Biscoff biscuit, and Biscoff sauce.

The lady with the sweet tooth, who tried the special pudding for the first time, really liked her dessert and commented on the video that she enjoyed itand will definitely return to relive the experience.

While this lady’s effort might sound insane to many, people with a sweet tooth would definitely relate to it. A user found Vicky’s journey relatable and agreed that he would travel even farther to have a dessert. The user mentioned that they would have travelled far, if needed.

Vicky also shot a video of her trip and posted it on her TikTok handle. In the video clip, she also stopped by American candy shop in Doncaster. Seems like it is never too much when it comes to satisfy craving for sweetness.

You dare not look at the delicious dessert or it might make you crave for it the whole day.

