Think You Have a Sweet Tooth? This Woman Traveled 200 Kms to Try Viral Dessert

Vicky had a bubble waffle ice cream, Kinder Bueno sauce, whipped cream, a Lotus Biscoff biscuit, and Biscoff sauce.
The lady with the sweet tooth, who tried the special pudding for the first time, really liked her dessert and commented on the video that she enjoyed itand will definitely return to relive the experience.
While this lady’s effort might sound insane to many, people with a sweet tooth would definitely relate to it. A user found Vicky’s journey relatable and agreed that he would travel even farther to have a dessert. The user mentioned that they would have travelled far, if needed.
Vicky also shot a video of her trip and posted it on her TikTok handle. In the video clip, she also stopped by American candy shop in Doncaster. Seems like it is never too much when it comes to satisfy craving for sweetness.
You dare not look at the delicious dessert or it might make you crave for it the whole day.
