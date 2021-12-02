'Thinking Ability Highest in Class': How School Teachers Remember Parag Agrawal

Yet another CEO from India has been launched into Silicon Valley. Parag Agrawal, who joined Twitter in 2011, climbed his way up to become the honcho of the micro-blogging platform, as Jack Dorsey stepped down as the CEO on November 29. The who’s who of the tech sector congratulated Parag and wished him for his upcoming journey. But the journey that led up to this current pinnacle in Parag’s life started in Kota, Rajasthan, where the front seats of Atomic Energy Central School, Number 4, frequently saw the likes of Parag, a young and driven kid who loved mathematics, which eventually transformed into love for computers and cars. “He was always interested in computers and cars. When we used to travel, he invariably used to pick magazines and materials related to these subjects,” said Parag’s mother, Shashi Agrawal, a former faculty of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, in an interview with The Times of India. Parag’s Father, Ram Gopal Agrawal, a former BARC employee, too, chimed in and told that mathematics has been Parag’s forte since his childhood.

Parag was always appreciated for his innovative thinking. “His teachers Omita Mandal and Smita Bobhate rated his thinking ability and problem-solving skills to be the highest in the class,” principal Anand Kumar told TOI. Parag did prove his mental capacity when he ranked among the top 10 in the state in his class 12 board exams. His parents were elated to see his performance in the board exams. “We never considered being a topper a big thing. We were happy if he was doing well in his studies,” said Shashi.

On being asked about her conversation after Twitter broke the news of Parag being the new CEO to the entire world, Shashi said that they just looked at each other and smiled. “That was enough," she said.

An IIT Bombay alumnus, Parag also received loads of love from his alma mater, and mates from his college days too shared their share of anecdotes associated with Parag.

