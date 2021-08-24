Thinking of Designing New Garden? Here's How You Make It Vastu-Compliant

Planning and designing your garden as per Vastu Shastra can attract an abundance of fortune and even alter your mood. A garden in the home ensures health and prosperity. Vastu Shastra, the traditional Hindu system of architecture, can help enhance such natural beauty and energise qualities. Here’s a laydown of some guidelines to make your garden Vastu compliant.

As per Vastu Shastra, the section of the garden reflects one of the five elements of Paanch Maha Boota. A garden built in the south-east or south-west direction of the house causes tension.

If the garden is in the front portion of the house, a massive tree such as that of neem should never block the main entrance.

Planting a mango, neem or banana tree alongside the wall of the garden in the west, south and south-west direction is preferred according to the Vastu Shastra. These huge trees keep the front portion cooled and provide positive vibes.

Leaving the northeast section open and free of the garden, the small shrubs should be planted in the east or north direction.

According to Vastu, a considerable distance should be maintained between trees and the main house. The shadow of the tree should not fall on the house between 9 am and 3 pm. It is stated in the shastra that large trees such as peepal should not be planted too close to the house as their roots can damage the foundation of the building. To avoid bad luck, the trees that attract worms, insects, honey bees or serpents should be planted anywhere in the garden.

The tulsi plant is a centre of the household for Hindu religious devotees. The best place for the plant is in the east but It can also be planted in the northern and north-eastern directions of the house for fortune and good luck.

Plants with thorns such as cactus should not be planted in the garden as they represent negative energy. Flower pots should not be placed on the ground, not on the compound wall and in the north, east or north-east direction.

