Third Monolith Appears in California, Days After Similar Structures Disappear in Utah and Romania

Just when we thought 2020 cannot become any more weirder, emergence of the monolith has started. A few days ago, monoliths were seen in Utah, and then Romania.

Adding to the curiosity, a third monolith has now been spotted at Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, reported Mashable.

This new monolith is similar to others in appearance, size and structure. However, unlike the other two, this monolith is not fixed to the ground. It is believed that the structure could fall if someone were to push it. The estimated weight of the monolith is a few hundred pounds. It is a three-sided structure, made of reflective stainless steel and is smooth like the Utah and Romania monolith.

Just like the other two monoliths, this one too has come out of nowhere. Hiker Ray Johnson said that the monolith was not there on Tuesday. In the pictures, we can see the giant structure standing on top of the mountain.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!!(Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

Previously, the first monolith appeared in a desert in Utah. Some days later, a similar structure appeared in Romania. It was found at Batca Doamnei Hill în Piatra Neamț city.

Interestingly, both these monoliths were later removed.

Although it is not known who removed the mysterious structure which had appeared in Romania, there is an explanation for the Utah monolith.

A photographer named Ross Bernards has shared pictures claiming that four men broke down the monolith and removed it from the desert in Utah.

These monoliths are reminding fans of 2001: A Space Odyssey of a similar structure that was present in the book and the film. In fiction as well, the monolith appeared suddenly and without any explanation. Many believe this to be the work of some fan who is trying to prank people with this idea. However, there are conspiracy theorists who believe that this might be the work of an alien.