'Third Wave in Progress?': AAP MLA Trolled for Inaugurating Speed Breaker in Delhi

In a bizarre incident, an AAP (Aam Admi Party) MLA attracted scores of troll on social media for inaugurating a tabletop speed breaker in New Delhi on Wednesday. Shiv Charan Goel took to the microblogging site, Twitter to share photos of the inauguration event in Moti Nagar, which didn’t even have any snap of the speed breaker.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, development work in Moti Nagar is also being undertaken amid coronavirus pandemic. This will prevent speeding and stop accident at Moti Nagar Red Light Crossroad, near Fun cinema."

The images shared by the MLA showed over 20 people assembled in a crowd, while their face masks hung their faces. The crowd was seeing violating the covid guidelines and maintaining no social distancing.

10 hospitals 15 clg and many more construction ke equal Ek speed breaker bna kr mahan ka krta delhi ka Malik . Khan se aate h ese mla. @VarunSh56329592 @MediaHarshVT @gouti_26 @KapilMishra_IND #KejriwalKaBusScam #AkshayKumar #BJP_RSS_WithFarmers https://t.co/68LO13CvKW— Arjun Sharma (@Arjun_Sharma07) June 18, 2021

Busy day at office https://t.co/Cl3xUpsmat— R. J. Speaks (@RJSpeaks2) June 17, 2021

The best infrastructure development in the last seven years by @ArvindKejriwal ..!! This is Marvel and crown jewel of Delhi..!!! https://t.co/nbOpeW14Hc— Dumbassur (@jumpingglobe) June 17, 2021

Heights of development, netaji inaugurating speed breakers in pandemic times with 30+ peoplesBe ready for full advertisement on every media platform https://t.co/JyZTFEosmd— Aman Singh (@thakur_aman04) June 17, 2021

In a recent update, the Delhi government will train 5,000 youths to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The health assistants or community nursing assistants will be imparted two weeks’ basic training in nursing and lifecare. The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates.

Training applicants need to have cleared Class 12 and be at least 18 years old. Online applications for training will be received on a first-come, first-served basis from June 17, Kejriwal said. The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, he said.

