Third Wave Trends Amid Reports of Peak in Oct, Netizens Ask, 'Virus or TV Series?'

A committee of health experts formed under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) set up under the directives of the Home Ministry has found that the third wave of Covid-19 could peak around October.

The report said that despite there being insufficient proof to say that the third wave could affect children more than adults, it also added that this is ’cause for worry, if not panic’ as the children mostly remain unvaccinated. Paediatric facilities such as doctors and equipment- ventilators and ambulances are ‘nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected,’ it said.

This report comes amidst the fact that several states have allowed schools to reopen as Covid-19 cases continue to drop. Schools in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh reopened in the first week of August.

Even as cases started to lessen, the reports of the third wave trended on Twitter and netizens were quick to share the mixed feelings they felt. And sure enough, memes were indeed the best way to do so. Check out a few:

First WaveLockdownUnlockSecond WaveAgain LockdownAgain Unlock Now Third Wave Warning People to Coronavirus -#ThirdWave pic.twitter.com/GDHS3aep01 — Priti Chaudhary (@HryTweet_) August 23, 2021

#ThirdWaveSchools are reopeing from September & according to reports #ThirdWave will come in October due to which schools might get closed again. Le students to Corona: #ThirdWave pic.twitter.com/LZy17KUpsp— ︎︎︎︎︎︎︎ (@A_man_0) August 23, 2021

Govt to reopen schools malls n everything slowly and in same hand #ThirdWave in upcoming October be like : pic.twitter.com/xgZw4SfoAM— AishwaryA ⚔️ (@DivineAish) August 23, 2021

Some experts have warned that the third wave of COVID-19 may affect children more while others have said there is little reason to believe this theory. However, experts concur that there is a need to improve paediatric Covid services in the country.

