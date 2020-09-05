Thirst Meets Hunger? A Sushi Resturant is Sending Shirtless Delivery men to 'Boost' Business

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers.

The service dubbed Delivery Macho, was established by 41-year-old Imazushi chef Masanori Sugiura who is also a competitive bodybuilder.

Sugiura has recruited his friends who worked at fitness gyms to work as sushi delivery staff, as they were out of work during the pandemic.

The only condition is that customers need to order a minimum of 7000 yen ($66) to get a taste of the delivery macho.

Baffled by the marketing strategy, netizens responded to the bizarre piece of news with amusement.

The promotion has been a sensation on Twitter, and Sugiura receives up to 10 orders a day with monthly earnings from the service of about 1.5 million yen.