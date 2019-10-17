Thirteen Parrots Were 'Produced' in a Delhi Court Today, Here's Why

In a bizarre incident, 13 parrots were produced as victims in a Delhi Court on Wednesday.

The birds had been seized from a 24-year-old Uzbekistani man, Anvarjon Rakhmat Jonov, who was accused of trying to smuggle the birds out of the country.

The birds had been recovered by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) authorities in Delhi Airport. The live birds were being transported inside shoe-boxes to avoid detection, news agency ANI reported.

The parrots were produced in front of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana in Delhi's Patiala House court complex with advocate PC Sharma representing the customs department. The accused had allegedly been trying to smuggle the birds to Tashkent.

Sharma told the court that to ascertain if the transporting of these particular parrots was illegal under India export-import policies. The parrots were, in fact, live parakeets of the Psittacidae family. The export of live parakeets is prohibited.

After hearing the case, the magistrate deemed the Uzbek national guilty. As per reports, the birds were handled over to the Wildlife department and sent to to Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

The accused was also remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The case would be heard in court again on October 30.

The illegal import and export of exotic birds is rampant in India. Just this June, hundreds of caged and exotic birds hat were being illegaly exported or sold were found during a raid. These birds included African and Burmese parrots, sulphur-crested cockatoos, love birds, Galah cockatoos and many others.

