Thirteen-year-old Retells Mahabharata in Book of 1,000 Verses

VA thirteen-year-old girl has retold the entire Mahabharat saga in mind-boggling one thousand odd verses, in her book titled “The Mahabharata in Rhyme". This is not all. The author, Sia Gupta, has a penchant for the rhymes, and penned her first book at the age of eight. It was called “The Magical World of Poems". She also wrote “Tales in Rhyme", based on popular fairytales like Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Beauty and the Beast. According to a PTI report, her latest book retells the Mahabharata with a focus on its timeless themes of ‘dharma’, duty and sacrifice. The book begins with the line: “This epic tale you all should know, Which took place many moons ago!" Her story ends with the death of the character Bhishma. The author poignantly points out that with the end of the epic tale, “everyone had lost and no one had actually won".

Sia, in “The Mahabharata in Rhyme", expresses how the themes of the magnum opus remain relevant to this day and how everyone can learn from the life of Bhishma and the fate that befell Hastinapur. She examines the battle that raged between the Kauravas and Pandavas in the Mahabharata, focusing on the events and the moral dilemmas that the characters were caught in. Sia’s illustrated book was published by Om Books International imprint Om Kidz and first introduced at the Jaipur Literary Festival. News agency PTI quoted the literary festival’s co-founder Namita Gokhal as having said, this “delightful retelling of the Mahabharata in verse brings the epic alive by and for a new generation".

Recently, many child prodigies and literary phenomena waiting to be, like Sia, have come to the forefront. In India, ten-year-old Reyansh authored an astrophysics book titled ‘The Universe: The Past, The Present And The Future’. In it, he plays with information on space. Globally, child prodigy Chryseis Knight wrote a story about a lion and two children. “The Great Big Lion", drawn and written by Knight, talks about friendship, inclusivity, wildlife conservation and the world of imagination. She started writing it in her notebook when she was just three years old.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here