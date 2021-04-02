This 10-year-old Girl 'Enjoys' Driving Mother's SUV through City, Goes Shopping with Her Credit Cards

At a time when a regular 10-year-old is expected to stay under the watch of their parent, it was an adventurous day for Ava Whitfield, 10, who took her mother’s SUV on the roads of Minnesota, US. Her joy ride was followed by some shopping using her mother’s credit cards. Ultimately, her adventure came to an end when cops intervened. Of courseAva’s ‘casual’ outing came as a shock to many on the internet. Mischief is to be expected out of kids but when it goes out of hand, it can cause trouble.

The kid surely gave everyone a run around the town as she decided to recreate some road trip magic driving through Bloomington, Edina, and Eden Prairie. It was Ava’s shopping that finally alerted her mother of the daughter’s whereabouts. The mother was notified immediately when her credit card was being used at a Walmart supermarket. The 10-year-old was also seen at a convenience store as surveillance camera footage showed her browsing the aisles wearing a blue mask.

Without any delay, the harried mother informed the police. The efficient police force soon found the black Chevrolet Equinox in a parking lot. With a little more effort, the cops were able to find Ava as well. Luck was on her side as she escaped safe and sound.

A similar incident occurred last year when a five-year-old boy stole his parents’ car and drove it for nearly three kilometres after his mother refused to buy him his dream supercar: a Lamborghini. Little did the mother know that her refusal would lead to such a scary turn of events. The little kid reportedly had plans of driving to California.