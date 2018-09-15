GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

This 102-Year-Old Indian Female Athlete Just Won Another Gold Medal

Need Monday morning running motivation?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 15, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
At the beginning of the every year, most people make new year resolutions to start running and trying to be just that slight bit more fit this year. But, somewhere down the road the resolve weakens and they give up. Often it is because of a lack of support and inspiration to keep them on track.

But a 102-year-old female athlete from Patiala may just be the inspiration people need. Man Kaur, has broken records in her life - and now she just won a gold medal in the 200 metre race in the age group of 100 – 104. She has earlier won over 20 medals at the World Master Games.

Being India's oldest athlete, Man Kaur started her sporting career at the age of 93. Her inspiration came from her 78-year-old son Guru Dev, who is also a participant of the World Masters game, that is considered as an Olympics for senior citizens.

In a video interview with History TV18, she shares personal aspects of her life - of how her son coached her into becoming an athlete. Her son says how she does not have any medical issues. “When she ran for the first time, she completed a 100 metres track in one minute and on second,” he says.

Watch the video below.

Her win is being lauded on social media by many, who recognize this woman to be capable of amazing feats.















Maybe Man Kaur is the inspiration we need to keep running.
