This 11-Year-Old Environmental Activist is Walking 200 Miles to Raise Awareness on ‘Carbon Tax'

What would an 11-year-old possibly do during his Summer holidays? Play video games, enjoy home-cooked fancy food, binge-watch TV. While this may be the case for others, Jude Walker is using this time to raise awareness for a petition in Zero Carbon‘s #PriceOutPollution campaign. Walker is a climate activist who has committed to complete a 200-mile walk, from Hebden Bridge to London, in 20 days. The young man set off on his trip on July 25. He will be walking 10 miles a day until August 14.

In an interview with UNILAD, Walker explained how becoming a climate change activist is a very “gradual thing.” He gathered much information regarding the carbon tax from books on climate change and soon realised its importance. Walker said that companies would only change if the government made ‘the change’ profitable. “From there, I started reading more about climate change and carbon tax and decided that I needed to do something,” he said.

A few years back, the 11-year-old started his journey as a climate change activist, however, decided to fully focus on the challenge around January, this year.

At first, Walker decided to promote his own petition but upon getting in touch with MP Matt Pennycook, who is the Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich, he was suggested to view the existing petitions to support the cause. Subsequently, he chose to support Zero Carbon’s #PriceOutPollution campaign as he ‘most agreed’ with it.

The young lad also contacted members of parliament via email and letter, Barry Sheerman, Gill Furniss, Holly Lynch, Tulip Siddiq, Miriam Cates, Barry Gardiner, to name a few. Walker asked the MPs to join him on the walk from West Yorkshire to London. Walker did get a response and a particularly ‘positive’ reply from Barry Gardiner, who admired the 11-year-old for his efforts. The MP regretted that he could not him for the walk but assured all sorts of help from his office. Sheerman praised Walker and called him ‘one of the next generations of climate leaders,’

On her son’s decision to take up the walk, Sarah said that overall, the family is really proud of him. She recollected when Walker had at first pitched the idea, they thought it was not possible, logistically. However, Sarah shared that Walker schooled her as she was totally unaware of the carbon tax. “We put up obstacles to doing it and he countered every single one of them,” she added.

