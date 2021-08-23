This 130-year-old Farmhouse in UK Boasts of Old Car, TV And Much More

A deserted 130-year-old farmhouse, which has remained uninhabited for five years now, in Lancashire, the UK, has possessions from various eras strewn about the place. Named Pittfield Farm, located in Poulton Lee Field, the farmhouse is now also known as the place house “where time stood still". The reason is simple. The place has possessions and belongings that haven’t been touched for years and lay the way they were left the last time someone used them.

Two men, Kyle Urbex and Hayley Mase, who often go to such places, recently paid a visit to Pittsfield Farm and shared some pictures of the articles as well as the place.

The duo found that plates have been left untouched on the kitchen table while an old car has been left abandoned in the garage. The entire living room is still intact, boasting of an old-style TV. They were stunned to witness sheet music titled ‘Hymns Live That For Ever’ sitting untouched on a grand piano. Furthermore, they noticed an old black and white portrait on the fireplace. Besides these belongings, Kyle and Hayley also found old newspapers.

Kyle said that the property was apparently a very normal and functioning family home. He said there were “gems” in every room of the property.

According to a report of LancsLive, Pittfield Farm was constructed by Thomas Thornton, a roadman from neighbouring parish Singleton. His daughter Mary Thornton was living with her husband on the property. They had one daughter, also named Mary, who married a man named Thomas Cowell.

Cowell passed away in 2013. Mary died in 2016 and since then the property has remained abandoned.

