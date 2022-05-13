This 182-Year-Old Structure In Kolkata Is Asia's Oldest Functioning Hotel

During the 200 years that we were ruled by the British, despite all the oppression and injustice we suffered, one thing that stands out is colonial architecture. The British built some beautiful monuments and buildings in the country that stood the test of time.

Some of them have an interesting history and we are here to tell you about one of them. This place has the unique distinction of being the oldest hotel not just in India, but in all of Asia. And the most interesting bit is, that the hotel is still functional.

We are talking about the Lalit Great Eastern Hotel in Kolkata which remains a pride for not just the city but all of India. According to the hotel’s official Instagram account, it was built in 1840 by David Wilson, making it the oldest functional hotel in Asia. When he got the hotel built, it was named Auckland Hotel in honour of George Eden. George was the first Earl of Auckland during that time and the Governor General of India.

The hotel started with 100 rooms and a departmental store. It was expanded in 1860 and its managing company was renamed the Great Eastern Hotel Wine and General Parving Company instead of Dee Wilson & Company. Another interesting fact is that this was the first hotel in which an Indian board of directors was appointed for the first time in 1859.

In the year 1883, the hotel was electrified and became the first hotel in India to have power. In 1915, the name of the hotel was changed to Great Eastern Hotel. Often referred to as the ‘Jewel of the east’ during those times, the Great Eastern Hotel has been mentioned by famous writer and poet Rudyard Kipling in his short story City of Dreadful Nights.

The management of the hotel was taken over by the state government in the 1970s. Management remained with the government for 30 years. In 2005, the hotel was sold to Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. It was closed in the year 2005 due to renovation work. Until then it was the longest running hotel in Asia.

