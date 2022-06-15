This 18th-Century Stepwell in Telangana is an Architectural Marvel

A 500-year-old stepwell at Lingampet village in Kamareddy district of Telangana has been attracting tourists in a big way with its style of architecture and heritage. It is located between Yellareddy and Lingampet and is popularly known as Naganna Baavi (Naganna’s well). According to historians, the stepwell built with rocks of five levels is 100 feet in depth and was built by Lingamma Desai who lived during 18th century. It was built to fulfill the drinking and irrigation needs of people.

The village was named Lingampet after Lingamma Desai. Jaksani Naganna supervised the construction of the stepwell, and that is why it was called Naganna Baavi (Naganna’s well) too. But there is no water in this huge stepwell.

When it comes to the architecture, it is of five levels where each level is of the height of 20 feet. There are steps on the eight sides of the well. On the west side of the well, the width of the steps is high compared to the other sides so that horses and elephants could get down into the well and quench their thirst.

The stepwell that looks like a five-floor building consists of rooms on both sides at each level. According to the local people, the rooms were constructed to provide a facility to the people to change their dresses after taking bath in the well. To ease the movement of the people to the well, steps were constructed to eight sides of the well.

The local people have said that the stepwell was maintained by Atukula Bheemaiah initially and later by Babu Rao Patel. They are requesting the authorities concerned to restore the stepwell and develop it as a tourist place. People from surrounding villages in big number have been visiting the step-well to have a glimpse of 500-year-old architectural elegance.

