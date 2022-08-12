This 1963 Newspaper Article Predicted Shape, Size and Features of Modern Cell Phone

A viral social media post claims that an article published in a newspaper back in 1963 predicted that people all around the world in the future will be able to carry mobile phones in their pockets. With the headline, ‘You’ll be able to carry phone in pocket in future’, the article also showcased a representative image of a mobile device carried by a woman that accurately looks like a modern time flip-phone. The viral newspaper article was seemingly published on April 18, 1963, in what appears to be the Mansfield, Ohio New Journal.

The article asked the readers not to expect the technology to be released soon as the device was in laboratory development, suggested the report. It was Frederick Hunstman, telephone company commercial manager, who was quoted saying, “This telephone is far in the future-commercially”. The news article read, “Some day, Mainfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets. Don’t expect it to be available tomorrow, though. Right now, it’s a laboratory development and it’s workable, allowing the carrier to make and answer calls wherever he may be.”

For those unaware, mobile phones did not hit the commercial market until the 1980s which was decades later the new article was published in a newspaper. Initially, it was Nikola Tesla who was one of the main pioneers to predict that people all across the globe will be able to connect to each other instantly with a technology that’ll fit easily in a vest pocket.

The viral newspaper article also predicted that devices will enable features including loudspeakers so if a person is busy doing something they’ll still be able to converse through a loudspeaker phone. “Other telephones of the future include a kitchen loud-speaking telephone and a visual image telephone. The Kitchen instrument can be used as a regular telephone, a loud-speaking phone if the housewife happens to be busy preparing a meal, or an intercom station for the home.”

The article also predicted the trend of video calling and anticipated that people will be able to watch other parties as they speak with the help of a miniature television camera. The technology was called the ‘TV phone’ at the time. “The visual image telephone allows the parties to converse by way of a microphone and loudspeaker while a miniature television camera transmits the image.” In addition to this, hints of texting were also mentioned, “The ‘TV phone’ also will have a writer signature transmission system and a conversation tape recorder.”

The newspaper article that’s doing the rounds on the internet was shared on the Twitter page of History in Pictures.

