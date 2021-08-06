This 2-year-old US Toddler Can Beat Even the Best of Adults at a Dinosaur Quiz

At the age of two many toddlers are only learning alphabets and numbers but Dean Yousefzadeh has surpassed his counterparts and can identify a range of dinosaurs. The two-and-a-half-year-old toddler from Seattle can pronounce the complicated names of dinosaur species like Brachiosaurus better than his parents Mia and Ehsan. The young boy could even differentiate dinosaurs as carnivores or herbivores.

Seattle Refined reports that Dean’s obsession with the ancient animals has given him the title of Dean the Dinosaur Man. Dean’s love for dinosaurs was ignited when Ehsan’s brother, Shahin, bought him a Dinosaur Sound Book before they left New York for Seattle. The report mentions that the book was perfect for Dean’s impressionable mind to absorb all the knowledge as it came with 12 dinosaurs with corresponding buttons one can press to hear the sound they made. The book also included little figurines that attracted the toddler’s curious brain.

Speaking to Seattle Refined, Dean’s mother Mia said that for some reason, it is more natural for the toddler to say the complicated words than it is for them. She went on to add that it was sort of alarming to see her little baby say the four, five-syllable words and still not be able to say banana. Expressing her own bewilderment at her son’s ability Mia told the publication that she cannot believe how they got here. She believes that Dean is fascinated by the size of dinosaurs but she too cannot figure out what exactly draws him. It has been six months since Dean started learning about dinosaurs and Mia believes it is his true passion in life, so they are going for it.

“Everyone knows Dean the Dinosaur Man," said Mia.

Dean’s parents continue to feed his enthusiasm to learn everything about dinosaurs as they buy him books, flashcards, take him to museums, show him documentaries, and try to keep up with his growing interest and knowledge. Ehsan and Mia have also started to introduce Dean to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods as he continues to assimilate all the information that comes his way regarding the extinct animals.

