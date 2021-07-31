This 21-Year-Old US Woman Lives With Her 43-Year-Old Fiance

When it comes to falling head-over-heels in love, most of us just don’t care about age. After all, it’s just a number. This has again been proven by a 21-year-old waitress from Sierra Vista in the US state of Arizona. Iyah Gill and her fiance, Rafal Kubus, have a significant number of years between them. Rafal is 43-years-old. But Iyah doesn’t find the big age gap “weird”. In fact, she says she has become best friends with her future stepdaughter, Selene, who is just a year younger, and they often hang out without Rafal.

Speaking on their YouTube channel, Iyah recalled how Rafal, a stockbroker, used to keep staring at her just to get her attention. Rafal said that he met Iyah in April 2019 at a bar. He admitted that he thought Iyah was older because she was in a bar.

During the initial three weeks of their dating period, they did not know about each other’s ages. Also, Iyah was completely unaware that her boyfriend’s daughter was close to her age. It was only when Rafal met Iyah’s mother that she told him her age.

When this information came out, the couple was left in shock. But they stayed together and refused to let their 22-year age difference get in the way.

Iyah met Selene and they quickly hit it off. Since both of them are so close in age, they have a lot in common like love for shopping, going to the salon and indulging in sports. Seline has even moved in with her dad and Iyah.

Thanks to their unusual age gap love, Iyah has racked up half a million followers on social media. The couple is asked several curious questions about their romance but they are happy with each other and this is what matters.

