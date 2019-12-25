This 24-Year-Old Woman Quit Her Job, Dumped Her Boyfriend To Travel the World With Her Dog

Sydney Ferbrache, a 24-year-old girl lives and travels in a van full-time with her dog Ella. Inspired by another girl’s Instagram feed, this native of Indiana in US began traveling all by herself in her self-converted van, modified to accommodate homely amenities with an investment of $10,000.

She had started the journey around September, 2017 with her then boyfriend. They broke up on mutual agreement in April 2018. The Mercedes Sprinter van, which they had invested in together, was given away to the ex-boyfriend.

Defying all notions of solo travels being unsafe for women, this adventurous soul went ahead with her dream of relishing van life; and by now has traveled to 20 states (Montana, Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon, Quebec in Canada among a few). Ferbrache's companion on the travels is a golden retriever that she had got a week before hitting the road.

In an earlier interview given to Mail Online, she had mentioned that she was “not weak or incapable”. She had bought a 2017 Ford Transit High Roof 148’ wheelbase van with $24000 in May 2018.

She said she felt a sense of freedom after her break up and wanted to live the van life on her own terms and prove everybody wrong.

She had taken up three jobs, a number of gigs to collect money for the van. This included freelance web designing, being a nanny and also creating a website about van life.

Now her van has a king-sized convertible bed, fridge, stove, sink and a toilet. The vehicle doesn't have a shower but she goes to local gyms to take a bath.

Ferbrache has launched ‘My Solo Road’ podcast to inspire and help youth understand the logistics involved in such kind of life. This spirited girl with 104,000 Instagram followers believes there is no need for a woman to be afraid of anything.

