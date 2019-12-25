Jharkhand result tally
This 24-Year-Old Woman Quit Her Job, Dumped Her Boyfriend To Travel the World With Her Dog
Image credits: Instagram/@divineontheroad
Sydney Ferbrache, a 24-year-old girl lives and travels in a van full-time with her dog Ella. Inspired by another girl’s Instagram feed, this native of Indiana in US began traveling all by herself in her self-converted van, modified to accommodate homely amenities with an investment of $10,000.
She had started the journey around September, 2017 with her then boyfriend. They broke up on mutual agreement in April 2018. The Mercedes Sprinter van, which they had invested in together, was given away to the ex-boyfriend.
Defying all notions of solo travels being unsafe for women, this adventurous soul went ahead with her dream of relishing van life; and by now has traveled to 20 states (Montana, Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon, Quebec in Canada among a few). Ferbrache's companion on the travels is a golden retriever that she had got a week before hitting the road.
View this post on Instagram
Ella was the dog that got me through it. She put her head in my lap when I cried in the desert. She made me belly laugh when we were alone for days at a time. She gave me purpose and showed me love and made me strong. I’ve started every morning and ended each night outside every single day on the road because of her. She’s kept me from hiding out in this little space of ours. She gets me outdoors, she keeps me crazy, and she makes me understand the idea of motherhood. She’s not always well behaved and she’s actually a wild teenager right now. But when she climbs up on the bed and nuzzles her face into my body, it brings a kind of peace I didn’t know before. This child has seen it all. Been with me through what feels like everything. She doesn’t know any one place as her home but if she sees me, she knows she’s there. We’ve laid next to each other hundreds of nights staring out these doors in silence for hours like we were watching a movie. And while the screen might change, my date has not. - Pearl is the dog I got when I was ready. She brings a lightness and breath of fresh air to the table. She lets me cuddle at noon when Ella only wants to do sprints. She’s my right hand while Ella is my soulmate. @theasherhouse pack came into my life once I was ready too. And taught me that I could have a million dogs and love them all the same. Totally and completely equal. Each with a different personality and quality to love. But no dog, for as long as I live, will be Ella. She is a once in a lifetime dog and everything would be different without her.
In an earlier interview given to Mail Online, she had mentioned that she was “not weak or incapable”. She had bought a 2017 Ford Transit High Roof 148’ wheelbase van with $24000 in May 2018.
She said she felt a sense of freedom after her break up and wanted to live the van life on her own terms and prove everybody wrong.
She had taken up three jobs, a number of gigs to collect money for the van. This included freelance web designing, being a nanny and also creating a website about van life.
Now her van has a king-sized convertible bed, fridge, stove, sink and a toilet. The vehicle doesn't have a shower but she goes to local gyms to take a bath.
Ferbrache has launched ‘My Solo Road’ podcast to inspire and help youth understand the logistics involved in such kind of life. This spirited girl with 104,000 Instagram followers believes there is no need for a woman to be afraid of anything.
