This 32-foot-high Mountain of Garbage in UK Neighbourhood is Visible on Google Earth

The residents of Willenhall in the West Midlands, England, are living amid a huge 32-foot-high mountain of garbage, which can be seen on google earth as well. The furious homeowners around the area have now asked the authorities to remove the garbage dump after it was allowed to keep growing for over three years.

Homeowners living in Willenhall say that they are fed up with a nearby industrial estate that has become a dumping ground for fly-tippers and it has made their estate look like a Third World slum.

Residents claim that even though the local council has issued an enforcement notice on the Arrow Industrial Estate site, nothing has been done to resolve the situation.

The enormous pile, which can now be seen on Google Earth, continues to grow as metal, furniture, children’s toys, and domestic garbage are dumped at the Arrow Industrial Estate regularly. Residents also have to bear the terrible stench of the garbage.

People residing nearby are once again pushing for action, citing health issues and other concerns. The massive rat-infested mound poses a fire hazard too.

Gina Howells, 34, who lives nearby, told Dailymail that they have agitated against the dumping in the past too but nothing has been done.

She added that because the towering garbage dump can be seen on Google Earth, it’s visible from space too. Gina said that despite it being a health and fire risk nobody seems to care about it.

She went on to say that the garbage mound stinks and they have seen rats running about. Gina is worried

about the health of her children and she does not understand how it has been allowed to grow this big.

Angie Haddor, 46, who lived two streets away, told Daily Mail that initially, she thought that it was a recycling plant but they went into receivership and everything started to get dumped there.

She said that the environment is awful and the pile keeps getting bigger and bigger.

