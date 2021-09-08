This 34-Years-Old Single Mother in Scotland is Also a Granny Now

Rosie Morant, 35, from Edinburgh, Scotland, became a grandparent at the age of 34, after her teenage daughter Morgan, now 19, gave birth to her first child, baby Rox, in November 2020.

Rosie, a mum of two, had also become a parent in her teenage years when she was only 16. Rosie says that she always knew that she could become a young granny but she never expected she’d be only 34.

In a report in The Sun, Rosie said, “I had mixed emotions when I found out I was going to become a granny at such a young age. I was apprehensive and I had no idea what I wanted to be called by my grandson because I wasn’t comfortable with any of the terms.”

What Rosie wants her grandchild to call her is yet to be decided. She set her mind on the term glammy but her daughter rejected that idea. Whenever Rosie is out with her grandchild and looking after him, people assume that Rox is her baby.

Even her pregnancy came as a shock to her since it was unexpected. Rosie says she was in a very unhealthy relationship, and it had ended long before she found out that she was pregnant. She was devasted and had no clue what she was going to do as she had little family support. However, despite all odds, Rosie decided to keep the baby and raise her as a single parent.

Being a single mother was very difficult for Rosie as she was herself a teenager at the time. She carried on at school where there was a young mum’s unit with a day-care for babies. Rosie said as Morgan got older, the mother-daughter duo developed a close and open relationship.

When Morgan talked about her pregnancy, Rosie admits that she felt upset because she knows how difficult it is to do without any support and she didn’t want her daughter to feel alone in this.

