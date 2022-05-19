This 3D Illusion Will Confuse Your Eyes With Its ‘Deep’ Secret

How many illusions are too many illusions? We’ve seen innumerable examples in recent months, and it appears that the internet can’t get enough of its collective consciousness twisted and boggled. Well, here we are with another optical illusion, which is very deep. A new illusion is making the rounds on the internet, displaying a phenomenon known as chromostereopsis.

The illustration was created by cognitive scientist Tom Stafford and shared on Mind Hacks. On a basic black backdrop, the graphic depicts a blue pupil inside a red-eye socket. For some, the picture of the eye is unremarkable, but for others, it has a surprising level of depth.

The gap between the red and blue in the image looks immense as if the pupil is receding into the screen. “The colours appear at different depths; they even appear to glide separately when I move my head from side to side,” said Stafford as quoted by The Sun.

The image is a shining representation of chromostereopsis, a spectacular optical illusion in which depth is created simply by utilising two colours at opposing extremes of the light spectrum. When two colours, such as red and blue, are put next to each other, it is difficult to focus on both because the colour wavelengths activate distinct areas of the eye.

According to the post on Mind Hacks, Stafford said, “There are big individual differences in perception of the effect. People also differ in which colour looks closer.” He went on to say that most people like red, with blue appearing deeper or further away. He also shows a version of the illusion with the colours reversed to emphasise his point.

Stafford describes chromostereopic illusions as “true stereo illusions.” They need the data to be aggregated across both eyes. Many depth illusions that aren’t stereo exist, but this isn’t one of them. You can confirm this yourself by closing one eye and the effects will be stripped away from the illusion.

