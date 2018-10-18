This 5-Year-Old Boy Couldn't Get Enough of Prince Harry and His Beard

Our hearts are melting watching the moment a young Dubbo schoolboy dived into the arms of Prince Harry & Meghan. 😍 #RoyalTour #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/JJ7sK2uRje — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) October 16, 2018

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child but the British royals have already displayed their parenting skills during their tour of Australia.The couple were in the drought-stricken farming town of Dubbo when they were greeted by a large crowd eagerly waiting outside their plane.While the cameras were focussed on the royals, a 5-year-old boy stole the show.Luke Vincent, who has Down Syndrome and LOVES Santa Claus, threw his arms around Meghan when she knelt down to greet him and offered her a beautiful bouquet. Although, the boy broke the royal protocol, he couldn't help himself from repeatedly hugging Prince Harry.The boy was fascinated by Duke of Sussex’s scruffy beard and patted him on the head when the prince hugged him.The adorable meeting was enough to melt hearts on social media.Prince Harry also managed to bring an Aussie fan to tears with a hug in Melbourne.The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were greeting fans and well-wishers outside Royal Botanic Gardens in the Victorian capital when Prince Harry noticed India Brown, 19, holding a sign that read: “Been here since 4am, loved you since I was 8.”Intrigued, he started chatting with Brown who then asked for a hug. Prince Harry obliged. Yep. And naturally, Brown was overwhelmed.