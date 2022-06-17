This 5-Year-Old Holds Guinness World Record For Youngest Girl To Get Book Published

People often find age as a reason to not do something — whether it is visiting a place you have always wanted to visit, changing your job, or writing a book you have always wanted to write. Proving that age does not matter, British girl Bella Jay Dark published a book titled The Lost Cat at the age of 5, winning her the Guinness World Record of the world’s youngest girl to get a book published.

Her book revolves around a kitten that gets lost after straying away from her mother. Bella’s mother Chelsie always showed full support to her daughter, and with her help, the book was published. As per Chelsie, the book evokes a positive safety message for children. The book also features the drawings of the young girl. Bella also plans to write more books in the future.

The book was not only written but also illustrated by Bella and after its publication, about 1000 copies have been sold. Chelsie says that when her daughter expressed her desire to write a book, she took it lightly as something every child would say at such a young age. She was left surprised when she saw how serious her daughter was about the matter.

Regardless, the book was published by Ginger Fyre Press, who is a children’s book publisher. The book is now available on Amazon.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ISv7jG4zsrE

Chelsie told that apart from a picture in the book that was made by Bella’s elder sister, she has made every picture printed in the book. Bela was just 5 years and 211 days old when her book was released on January 31, 2022, according to records. Previously, when Thanuwana Serasinghe of Sri Lanka was 4 years and 356 days old, his book Junk Food was released. He had joined the Guinness World Records men’s category for the same.

