This 64-year-old Football Enthusiast from Kerala Shows Age is Just a Number

While there are many who claim to be a die-hard football fan, a 64-year-old man named James from Kerala can easily put them to shame.

For James, who is immensely passionate about the sport, his age doesn’t pose a problem. Such is his love for the sport that he drives a lorry for a living but always carry a football kit with him to hone his skills. James’s exceptional talent is evident in a recent video on YouTuber and football freestyler Pradeep’s Instagram page, where he is seen juggling a football like a pro. “I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football,” the caption read.

The inspirational story of James was brought to light by Pradeep last year when he shared his story in a YouTube video. Pradeep had met the sexagenarian and was wowed by his talent and love for the sport.

In the clip, James balances a football on his head and juggles it with sheer ease. He continues to play with the ball and pulls off all kinds of impressive football tricks. What is more surprising is that James does all that wearing a lungi and shirt in the video. “Age is just a number,” the text in the video read.

Interestingly, Pradeep revealed that James has even been a part of the Wayanad football team. But, as the players grew old, most chose to stop playing whereas James continued to juggle the football as well as other duties in his life.

“One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says -” ONE DAY WE’LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER,” Pradeep wrote.

Along with Pradeep, numerous viewers of the video were amazed to witness James’ devotion towards football. Many hailed him as legend while others drew inspiration from him. “What’s your excuse, keep grinding till the last breath,” wrote one user. “He is having better ball control than me,” another comment read.

