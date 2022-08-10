This 64-Year-Old Is Often Confused For Being Her Children’s Elder Sister

We have often heard that age is just a number, but one’s vitality inevitably tends to decrease after a certain age. It seems that does not apply to a 64-year-old super-fit grandmother from Australia. She has taken the internet by shock with stunning pictures of herself that defy aging. Leslie Maxwell, a celebrity fitness coach and influencer, recently posted a picture with her children, which left social media flabbergasted, confusing her for being her children’s elder sister.

A couple of days ago, Leslie Maxwell attended a party with her children and shared a sneak peek into the special occasion by posting a photo with them. In the picture, she is seen donning a body-hugging black mini dress paired with beige stilettos. Leslie flashed her radiant smile as she posed for the lens with her daughter and her son, both dressed in black. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Like mother, like daughter. Also with one of my sons at a special occasion last night. More pics to follow xoxo.”

Check out Leslie Maxwell’s Instagram post below:

Soon after the picture surfaced on Instagram, several users slid into the comment section to shower her fitness with heaps of praise. While one user wrote, “Beautiful family! You’re like sisters!”, another commented, “You look like older sister not mom.” Furthermore, someone also went on to write, “Is the mother left or right?” For the unversed, Leslie is not only a mother but also a grandmother!

With over 100k followers on Instagram, Leslie Maxwell does not leave any stone unturned to shell out major fitness goals for her admirers. She often shares pictures and videos of her workout routines to motivate her followers to grind harder at the gym.

In one of her latest posts, the 64-year-old encouraged other women to lift weights, owing to its benefits. She wrote, “I sincerely wish more women would lift weights as the benefits are amazing. Start by perfecting the moves with great technique before you increase the weights.”

