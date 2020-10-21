This 68-year-old Woman From Maharashtra is Cycling All the Way to Vaishno Devi

When it comes to devotion, people more often than not, tend to push their limits to an extent that they themselves may not have imagined. The most recent example of this is by a woman aged 68 years.

The woman who has been identified as Rekha Devbhankar, is set to cover the distance between her house in Maharashtra to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman set out on the mission on July 24 riding a bicycle, various media outlets have reported.

The courageous woman covers a distance of 40 KM in a day and does not ride her cycle in the dark,

A video of her riding her bicycle is taking the Internet by storm. The clip which has been shared by a user named Ratan Sharda on Twitter has been captioned as, “A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power”.

A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power 🙏💐😇 #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020

The video has been viewed over one lakh 78 thousand times and has garnered lots of positive reaction from netizens. Many users have remarked how her determination and courage is inspiring, some of the users have also mentioned how it is the goddess who must have given her the strength to pull off of a task as difficult as this one.

It goes without saying that ‘age is just a number’ angle was also touched upon by quite a few users.

Take a look at some of the comments shared on the video:

I have encountered many Sikh pilgrims riding bicycle/walking to Govindghat (Valley of Flowers). People walk to Pandharpur, Tirumal, Shabarimala etc., — Narayan Balaji (@chaluchacha) October 20, 2020

Reaching the destination by cycling is her ultimate resolve we should support her through another means.... Like taking care of her fooding, night shelter n keeping track of her till she reach Vishnodevi. — Gobin Chettri (@gobinchetry87) October 19, 2020

This is so inspiring.Aaji, you are truly amazing .But Aaji, please take care of yourself.Your true spirit will surely make you win this difficult task .Your face reflects your determination & there is not a single percent of tiredness.We all need to learn this perseverance Aaji❤️ — Dr Madhuri Arora (@MadhuriArora8) October 20, 2020

Even though majority reactions lauded her spirit some people did question how this is not the right decision as she could have taken a more convenient mode of transport. Here is what some people who were not in favour of the decision said:

When better alternatives are avl...... it's stupid decision. risky on highways..... Deplorable. It is Mathru stupidity — MOHAN GOVINDARAJAN (@samosa38) October 19, 2020

Well, we pray for Amma's safe travel on the road and wish her all the best on her blessed journey to the shrine.