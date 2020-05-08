This 73-Year-Old Grandma is Using TikTok to Spread Awareness About Domestic Abuse

A 73-year-old woman in Louisiana, United States, is using social media app, TikTok, to spread awareness about domestic abuse and encouraging women to leave behind abusive relationships.

The woman, Flora Young discovered TikTok with the help of her granddaughter, Olivia. KATC quotes Young who said she uses the app to reach out to the younger generations and also bond with her grandchild.

At present, Young has over 74 thousand followers on TikTok. Most of her videos about abusive marriages and how women shouldn't take abuse lying down. In her interview with KATC, Young mentioned how she had been mentally abused by her ex-husband and how she finally ended up leaving him in the 70s.

Young's videos are real and extremely relatable. In some of them, she takes a fun approach to how abusive partners often use gaslighting and other tactics to manipulate their victims. She also speaks about how she has been happier since she left her husband and encourages other women to do the same if they're trapped in similar situations.

This is my favourite video, and that's exactly how I feel when men tell us we're acting "crazy" and that "we just need to calm down."



This has to be the funniest 'this or that' video ever:

Yes, Flora, you win the title for being the coolest granny:



♬ im not where im supposed to be - vsco.music

Young hopes that videos like this would help other women stuck in abusive relationships speak up about their experiences:

Young's videos are all the more poignant during the pandemic as several women have been locked in their homes with their abusers, with absolutely no way out. Videos like these might actually empower them and give them the strength required to speak up and seek help or even better, walk out of their abusive marriages and relationships.