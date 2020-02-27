This 8-Tier Chandelier Wedding Cake Hanging from the Ceiling is Taking Things to the Next Level

Weddings are special and every couple wants to make it memorable. Wedding cakes come in all shapes and sizes, but one cake in Malaysia has amused social media.
Why? Because the cake is shaped like a chandelier and hangs from the ceiling.
The cake for the wedding of Malaysian showbiz celebrities Aiman Hakim Ridza and Zahirah Macwilson was prepared by Lily and Lola Cakes.
The cake company shared pictures and videos of the unique cake on Instagram. “This complete idea took 3 years & only finalised hours before the wedding! The bride didn’t even realize it was hanging above the whole time! So magical when the cake came down,” they wrote.
Z A H I R A H Our Chandelier cake dream come true for @zahirahmacwilson dreamy wedding . This complete idea took 3 years in the making & only finalised hours before the wedding ! Thank you @mahligaicreative for realising this dream and making it move, can you believe it ?! The bride didn’t even realised it was hanging above the whole time! So magical when the cake came down. Alhamdulillah for tonight . Selamat pengantin baru to @zahirahmacwilson & @aimanhakimridza thank you for trusting us on your big day . Btw Vanilla cake for the couple tonight cake : @lilylolacakes event planner : @mahligaicreative venue : @glamhall dress : @rizmanruzaini : @cstproduction #zahirah #hlivekongsi #hliveeksklusif
The company's founder Lily Osman said that it was “not too difficult” to make the chandelier cake, but the real challenge was to hang the eight-storey cake.
“We did the white cake in a week and then it took us an hour to hang it up like a chandelier. It was difficult and tricky, because cakes are fragile,” she was quoted as saying by New Straits Times, a Malaysia-based English newspaper.
A number of netizens were surprised by the hanging cake.
One user commented, “It defied gravity! Amazing job,” while another admired the “great execution.”