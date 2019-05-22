Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This 8-Year-Old Chennai Boy Can Read and Write Over 106 Languages

Niall Thoguluva from Chennai has learnt to read and write over 106 languages and fluently speaks 10 others — at just the age of eight.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
This 8-Year-Old Chennai Boy Can Read and Write Over 106 Languages
Image by ANI.
A boy from Chennai has learnt to read and write over 106 languages and fluently speaks 10 others — at just the age of eight. The child prodigy isn’t done yet, however, as he is currently busy adding five more languages to his repertoire. Taking help from the Internet and YouTube, Niall Thoguluva has also learned the International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA), according to news agency ANI.

The IPA, an alphabetic system of phonetic notation based primarily on the Latin alphabet, was devised by the International Phonetic Association in the late 19th century as a standardized representation of the sounds of spoken language.

Niall Thoguluva said he did not know how his interest in languages began.

“I can read and write over 106 languages and can fluently speak 10 languages. I am currently learning five new languages," he was quoted as saying.

The polyglot and child prodigy is also teaching pronunciation skills to his parents.

Niall Thoguluva's father, Shankar Narayanan, is all praises for his son's efforts to master over so many languages at such a young age.

"Last year, he started developing an interest for new languages and from there he took a great leap. Making use of the internet, he started learning one language after another," he was quoted as saying.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

