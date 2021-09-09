This 8-Year-Old Girl From Mexico is Smarter Than Einstein and Stephen Hawking

Eight-year-old Adhara Pérez, who lives in the slums of Tlahuac, Mexico, is reportedly smarter than most known scientists. The girl has an IQ of 162, higher than the estimated 160 of notable geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

As reported by Yucatan Times in 2019 when Adhara was just 3 years old, she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome (autism spectrum). It is a developmental disorder that can cause difficulties or make it harder for a person to have social interactions or non-verbal communication.

Nallely Sanchez, Adhara’s mother said, “I saw that she was playing in a little house with her friends and they locked her up. And they started calling her names like ‘Oddball, weirdo!’, then they started hitting the little house. So, I said, I don’t want my daughter to suffer.”

According to Sanchez, Adhara fell into a very deep depression, and she told her mother that she doesn’t want to go to school anymore. And teachers at Adhara’s school said that she slept in class and showed no interest at all.

However, Sanchez was aware of her daughter’s unusual smartness so she decided to take Adhara to therapy, and that’s when the psychiatrist recommended that they go to the Talent Care Center. Adhara’s high IQ was identified there, and she was able to study in a learning environment that adapts to students with unique skill sets.

In no time at all, Adhara finished her elementary, middle, and high school just by 8. She also pursued two online degrees. Adhara also wrote a book about her experiences titled ‘Do Not Give Up’. She has featured in Forbes México’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Mexico list.

The girl is also developing a new smart bracelet that will monitor the emotions of differently-abled children and will anticipate and prevent seizures and other outbursts, Vogue México reports.

Moreover, Adhara is learning English to prepare for entrance exams at the University of Arizona, US. She wants to explore astrophysics.

