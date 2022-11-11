This 86-year-old UK Man Wants to Rent a Garden to Frolic Around Naked

A man from the UK, Stuart Haywood, is currently looking for gardens to rent where he can spend time roaming around naked. Yes, you read that right! The 86-year-old naturist reportedly wishes to continue his habit of stripping naked which he developed back in 2008. At the time Haywood would go bare in the secluded gardens of other people. During an interaction with Mirror, the elderly recalled the first time when he acted upon his hobby.

Reportedly, it happened when he was attending a life drawing session organized in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire. He has been doing it ever since. The retired accountant and greengrocer admitted that before he pursued his hobby, the only person who saw him bare was his wife Rhona. Ever since he accepted naturism almost 14 years ago, Stuart Haywood and his wife have been visiting Lakeside Farm Naturist Holiday near Skegness. They would attend it for two weeks every year. However, as the couple has grown old, they are finding it difficult to travel a long journey to Skegness. Hence, the elderly man is looking for a place close to home where he can continue pursuing his hobby.

The old man claims that he is ready to offer money to people and even gardening tips that could be of use to the garden owner who’ll give him access to the place on an hourly basis per week to follow his interest.

“I have a lift in spirits when I take my clothes off. It is a sense of freedom. You’re never too old to be naked and should never be ashamed of your body,” said Haywood to Staffordshire Live. The old man said that he is unable to walk naked in the garden of his bungalow as it is surrounded by other houses and is close to a public footpath. The old man also wishes to explore new places nearby his house to pursue his hobby.

