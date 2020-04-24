BUZZ

2-MIN READ

This 9-Year-Old Thought She Could Never Be a Baker after Failed Attempt, Twitter Reminded She Isn’t Alone

The nine-year-old's not-so-successful attempt at baking moved her to tears and that is when her mother sought help from the social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
American author Shannon Hale’s 9-year-old daughter’s baking attempt did not go too well and the little one thought she could never be a baker. This was when the mother had to take help from bakers on social media to tell her daughter this wasn’t the end and we all learn from our mistakes.


“My 9-year-old is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up?” Hale tweeted. In no time, the post went viral and people responded with encouraging and heartfelt messages for the child who was in tears after her baking attempt had crumbled.

People were quick to respond with their failed baking gigs and their crumbled first attempts. From forgetting to put sugar to putting a cup of salt instead of sugar in the mix, netizens reminded the child that “things can be messy, yet tasty.” Here are some of the tiny tales of baking experiences that people shared:


  • Tags: bakingtwitter
  • First Published: April 24, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
