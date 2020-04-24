This 9-Year-Old Thought She Could Never Be a Baker after Failed Attempt, Twitter Reminded She Isn’t Alone

American author Shannon Hale’s 9-year-old daughter’s baking attempt did not go too well and the little one thought she could never be a baker. This was when the mother had to take help from bakers on social media to tell her daughter this wasn’t the end and we all learn from our mistakes.







“My 9-year-old is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up?” Hale tweeted. In no time, the post went viral and people responded with encouraging and heartfelt messages for the child who was in tears after her baking attempt had crumbled.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

People were quick to respond with their failed baking gigs and their crumbled first attempts. From forgetting to put sugar to putting a cup of salt instead of sugar in the mix, netizens reminded the child that “things can be messy, yet tasty.” Here are some of the tiny tales of baking experiences that people shared:

1/2 I'd been baking bread for years and decided to make bagels. I meticulously followed the recipe, including the part where you boil the bagels before baking. I boiled them too long. They sank to the bottom of the pot. Even AFTER baking, they looked like raisins. — Sarah McGuire (@fireplusalgebra) April 19, 2020

Oh lordy, forgot to grease the pan. Forgot to put in the eggs. Forgot to turn on the oven. The good news is, you learn to laugh at yourself & not make THAT mistake again.



And some mistakes lead you to cool new recipes. "Start to make donuts" was great cookies in My Friend Flicka — Passing Strange At Present (@Chimaera000) April 19, 2020

I once put a cup of salt in an apple pie instead of sugar. now people ask me for my double chocolate banana bread recipe, which I invented! — Meep Matsushima (@transpacifique) April 19, 2020

I'm a pro pastry chef (P4 JWU) I have messed up everything from brownies (forgot the eggs, turned into thick chocolate rocks), to wedding cakes (my paste flowers kept breaking everywhere!), to macarons (the batter turned watery). Messing up is the best way to learn. — Alechia Dow (@alechiawrites) April 19, 2020

Oh, Shannon. Tell her that part of baking is making mistakes. And sometimes you need to make ALL the mistakes. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 19, 2020