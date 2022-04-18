This Abu Dhabi Zoo is Offering Ramadan-special Dining Experience with Lions

As the holy month of Ramadan is being observed by followers of Islam the world over, many iftar videos are doing the rounds on social media. From iftar meals to outfits that could be worn for the occasion, there are many creative takes on the tradition. However, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi has come up with a creative take on iftar, and suhoor and it involves lions.

According to a recent Instagram post shared by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, visitors and residents in Abu Dhabi can choose from a variety of exciting options, like dining with lions, suhoor on the Saadiyat beach, and even glamp beneath a night sky full of stars against the backdrop of Jabel Hafit. The video accompanying the post showed how people attended a sumptuous iftar at the Al Ain zoo. Another shot in the video showed how some people enjoyed their meal after the sunset at the Emirates Park Zoo amidst elephants and giraffes.

According to a press release by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, one can dine with lions at Al Ain Zoo for a “unique and memorable” iftar experience. The iftar services operate daily from 5:30 pm to 8 pm local time, and those who choose to attend the event can also go for a sunset tour operated by Al Ain Safari. The experience caters to groups of four to 12 people, aged 12 years and above.

Besides dining with the lions, Abu Dhabi is offering iftar services at Emirates Park Zoo in Al Bahia. One can choose to dine amidst elephants or giraffes. The press release also mentioned that the special iftar with giraffes is open to groups of up to five people, and lasts approximately two hours. The iftar booking at Emirates Park Zoo includes free full day admission to the zoo, along with a complimentary environmental tour guide and an African drumming experience.

For those who like to admire art and culture, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Island are some of the places that have been opened by the government of the Middle Eastern country for iftar and suhoor. The first universal museum in the Arab country offers iftar services at Jean Nouvel’s iconic dome. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course Emirati-French fine dining iftar experience at Fouquet’s, or indulge in light snacks up on the rooftop of Art Lounge, both at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island.

