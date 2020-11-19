This Adorable Feline’s Putrid Gag on Smelling Sour Cream is Hilarious

When it comes to cats and dogs, we all know that the former are more poised and at times, very arrogant. A recent video among the infinite variety of cat videos on the internet has surfaced which shows how this feline reacts after smelling its least favourite food.

According to the owners, their cat named Belyash cannot stand the smell of sour cream. The Moscow based video shows the fluffy white moggy cat sitting on a blanket. As soon as the owner approaches the cat with an open container in front of it, the cat appears to have a worried expression. As the opened container gets closer to it, the feline even tries to look away from its owner.

But unable to resist its instinct and curiosity, the cat leans in to give the container a sniff. After smelling the sour cream, the feline immediately retches out, its eyes bulge out of and its tongue comes out of its mouth.

According to the DailyMail UK, the video of six-second duration surfaced online on Saturday, November 14 from Russia. The video was captioned as, “The cat ‘Beylash’ does not like sour cream.”

Just like us, cats too can be lactose intolerant. While several felines like to lap up the milk, it turns out they can only consume limited amounts of dairy products like milk and sour cream.

They can’t always successfully digest dairy products, as opposed to their usual depictions in cartoons of them being fed a bowl of milk.

Cats tend to fall sick with diarrhoea and other digestive issues if they consume too much of dairy products. Kittens are too young to consume solid foods and they don’t have any other source of nutrition other than its mother milk. Cow milk is not a substitute, but some cats do like milk or sour cream in small quantities as a treat.