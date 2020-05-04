BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

This Adorable Girl Wanted to Know What's Inside Your Butthole and a Rockstar Was Born

Screenshot from video tweeted by @LisaRieffel.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @LisaRieffel.

When art meets science, the results leave a deep impact on you.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Share this:

Toilet humour isn't everyone's cup of tea. So before we go any further, we shall flush it out of the way and let you know the remainder of this article is only about buttholes.

Does that bother this young rockstar? Probably not.

A curious song penned by this young musician is all about buttholes. She wants to know "what's inside your butthole". If that grosses you out, her piece has been viewed over 6 million times on the Internet.

Shared by a proud mommy, who goes by Twitter username Lisa Shmeesa and handle @LisaRieffel, the now-viral video shows a girl masterfully strumming a guitar while reciting her creation.

What are the lyrics?

I wonder what's inside your butthole

I wonder what's inside your butthole

Maybe there's astronauts, maybe there's aliens

All inside your butthole

I wonder what's inside your butthole

I always wanted to know

I wonder what's inside your butthole

I always wanted to know

I wonder what's inside your butthole


The song became so popular on the microblogging website, there were remixes out within hours.



Who doesn't like a rendition about buttholes on a piano?

The Internet praised the young rockstar for her creative genius.


Proud mommy was super proud of her girl.


Awards were handed out.



A medical podcast about gastroenterology featuring the butthole song to heal locked down people? Hell, yeah!

Meanwhile, the rest of the Internet vibed hard with the little girl's online concert.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres