This Adorable Girl Wanted to Know What's Inside Your Butthole and a Rockstar Was Born

Toilet humour isn't everyone's cup of tea. So before we go any further, we shall flush it out of the way and let you know the remainder of this article is only about buttholes.

Does that bother this young rockstar? Probably not.

A curious song penned by this young musician is all about buttholes. She wants to know "what's inside your butthole". If that grosses you out, her piece has been viewed over 6 million times on the Internet.

Shared by a proud mommy, who goes by Twitter username Lisa Shmeesa and handle @LisaRieffel, the now-viral video shows a girl masterfully strumming a guitar while reciting her creation.

What are the lyrics?

I wonder what's inside your butthole



I wonder what's inside your butthole



Maybe there's astronauts, maybe there's aliens



All inside your butthole



I wonder what's inside your butthole



I always wanted to know



I wonder what's inside your butthole



I always wanted to know



I wonder what's inside your butthole





My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r

— Lisa Shmeesa (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

The song became so popular on the microblogging website, there were remixes out within hours.



I remixed it My 6 year old and I watched the original like 50 times in a row. https://t.co/tKUhmLuVpw pic.twitter.com/BpGvSX9OIZ — Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) May 2, 2020







Who doesn't like a rendition about buttholes on a piano?



This had to be done- sorry, we didn’t know how to credit the artist -but we’re not receiving any royalties. pic.twitter.com/Vn8lIxAvOn — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) May 3, 2020



The Internet praised the young rockstar for her creative genius.





ASStronauts or Aliens? She's a true lyrical genius

— Enormhi (@enormhi) May 2, 2020



You realize I'm going to be singing this.

By myself.

In quarantine.

For days. — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) May 2, 2020



Proud mommy was super proud of her girl.





I’m so proud of her

— Lisa Shmeesa (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

Awards were handed out.







She has so much attitude and such songwriting ability that she's got us all singing about buttholes. Great work. Grammy for best new artist.

— Kate Ellenberger (@precatlady) May 2, 2020

A medical podcast about gastroenterology featuring the butthole song to heal locked down people? Hell, yeah!



We’re a medical podcast hosted by two gastroenterologists and we would be honored if you let us play this on one of our next shows. I think it’s the only way to heal this fractured nation. https://t.co/DE528UjLsK — The House of Pod - Medical Podcast (@thehouseofpod) May 3, 2020



Meanwhile, the rest of the Internet vibed hard with the little girl's online concert.

