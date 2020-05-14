This Adorable Friendship of a Bird and an Avocado will Make You Go 'Aww'

We often see bizarre friendships that make us believe in love and respect beyond boundaries. We might have seen a cat and dog snuggling cutely or a little girl being pet friends with a snake. One of such bizarre yet cute friendship between a bird and an avocado is making rounds on the internet.

The flora and fauna have finally turned out to be good friends, thanks to a Japanese quail and its friend, Mr Avocado.

In fact, the friendship runs so deep that the bird even resembles its fruit friend. The pictures of the unique camaraderie were first shared by a Twitter user named Bug, who lives in the US. The caption read, “She made friends with an avocado.”

The uncanny resemblance the two might even make you go ‘aww’ on the viral picture.

The user posted more glimpses of the friendship, sharing how the bird brought along more friends to meet the fruit friend.

“She brought her other friends to visit and now they are all chilling,” She captioned the cute picture.

In another post, the user shared a video of the entire family of the bird. She even named them, describing their qualities. “Here’s the whole family: Maggie is the boss, Boots is the big sister, Kiwi is the silly one, Pebble is very shy, Toby is always hungry, and Bear is the baby...,” she captioned.

here’s the whole family:

Tweeples couldn’t stop themselves from showering love on the unlikely bonding. Here’s what they had to say:

