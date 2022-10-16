This Adorable Pet Cat Wants to Get Makeup Done And Netizens Cannot Get Over It

Cats have a reputation for being aloof house pets that often do not show affection, or even involvement, with their owners. In fact, house cats are known to frequently cause trouble- pushing things off the edges of platforms, scratching up new furniture, pulling down drapes, disturbing pet owners’ slumber by meowing at 3 am, and bringing dead creepy crawlies as gifts! Yet, cat owners around the world will agree that these furry friends provide ample “aww” moments, too. One such moment recorded on camera shows a pet cat asking for a little touch-up with a makeup brush.

In a video, originally posted on Twitter, which has now gone viral with close to three million views, a girl is seen applying makeup in front of a small vanity mirror while an observant feline watches her with wonder. Unable to resist the temptation, the grey and white cat lifts its paw, bringing the makeup brush’s bristles close to its pink nose. The cat then gently paws its own head, seemingly gesturing the human to apply makeup on its face, too.

Obliging, the pet owner uses the brush to apply some powder on its forehead and on the side of the face. The feline strikes an elegant sitting pose as it patiently waits till the beautification process is complete. Once the girl lifts the brush and the cat realises the process is complete, it looks on, seemingly wanting more.

The video, posted via a Twitter page dedicated to providing funny and upbeat videos of all kinds of animals, has charmed the viewers. Social media users dropped all kinds of heart-warming emojis, ranging from smiley faces to hearts. Some tweeple used the opportunity to drop images of their own pet cats enjoying makeup time, too!

For instance, there is a cat with blush powder all over its white fur and another one staring at the camera lens while sitting atop a dressing table with cosmetics in the background.

Aren’t cats just ‘awwdorable’?

