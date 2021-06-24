This Adorable Photo of a Squirrel and Bird on a Park Bench is Just too Cute to Handle

In yet another adorable animal picture doing rounds on the internet, a squirrel and a bird are seen enjoying their mealtime together in the snow. The incredible picture that was shared by a Twitter page named ‘A page to make you smile’ has left netizens amazed. In the picture, a squirrel and a bird can be seen seated on miniature park benches covered with snow and having a nice time munching on nuts. The post is captioned as “Picnic with friends” and is overloaded with cuteness. While we may not be able to enjoy the company of our friends over lunch due to the pandemic, it seems like animals are certainly having a good time with their friends. You are certainly to feel envious after seeing this picnic outing.

Picnic with friends 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMgR8cbVhp— ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) June 21, 2021

This is not the first time such a rare view has left netizens amazed. Earlier, a viral video of a man and a bird sharing food from the same plate has grabbed attention of social media users. The video was shared by an Instagram user named Megharaj Desale where a bird can be seen eating food on the same plate with a man. The clip starts with a man having his meal at a small restaurant or a Dhaba when a bird comes to his table and starts eating food from his plate. But what left netizens amazed was the man let the bird eat from his plate instead of shooing it away.

The post fetched over 2.9 lakh likes and tons of comments. Many people have called the man really kind as he allowed a hungry bird to eat food along with him. A user wrote, “Bird selected a good-hearted man he is a good man” while others have dropped the heart emojis.

